55I LLC Buys Shares of 1,756 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

55I LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

