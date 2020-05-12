218 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,939.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

