Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
