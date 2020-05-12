Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

