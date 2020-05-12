Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,939.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
