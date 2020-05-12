Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,939.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

