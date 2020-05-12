Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,939.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

