Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,939.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.