Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,165.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Aegis raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

