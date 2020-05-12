Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

