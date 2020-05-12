Hyman Charles D Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,939.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

