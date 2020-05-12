Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.