Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
