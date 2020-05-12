Emerald Advisers LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,165.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,939.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

