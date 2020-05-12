Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,165.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.