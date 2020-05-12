Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,165.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

