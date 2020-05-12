Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teleflex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $347.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

