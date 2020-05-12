SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in SYSCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

