Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the April 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

