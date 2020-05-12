Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) CEO Gabriel Tirador Acquires 3,000 Shares

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:MCY opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

