Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($182.71) million for the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

