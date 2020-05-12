Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 63.3%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

STIM stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 70.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

