Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Increases By 63.3%

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the April 15th total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

STIM stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 70.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc Increases By 63.3%
Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc Increases By 63.3%
TransAct Technologies Incorporated Short Interest Up 35.8% in April
TransAct Technologies Incorporated Short Interest Up 35.8% in April
Solar Senior Capital Ltd Short Interest Up 34.0% in April
Solar Senior Capital Ltd Short Interest Up 34.0% in April
Sunworks Inc Short Interest Update
Sunworks Inc Short Interest Update
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Shares Sold by UBS Group AG


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report