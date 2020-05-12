TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 35.8% in April

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TACT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 363,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

