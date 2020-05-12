Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Up 34.0% in April

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUNS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 29.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 24.3% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 178,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

