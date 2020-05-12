Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 89.19% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

