Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $116,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,777,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,019 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

