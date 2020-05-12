Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $117,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $184.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

