Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 29,685 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 14.79.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.