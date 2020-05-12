National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 240,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.