CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 106.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,136 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

