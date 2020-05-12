Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Cree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Cree by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,848 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Cree by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

CREE opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

