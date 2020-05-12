Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,131 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.