Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in L Brands by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in L Brands by 1,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,385,000 after buying an additional 1,696,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LB. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.