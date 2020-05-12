Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

