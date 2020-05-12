Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,012 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 258.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 337.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 610.6% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,783 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.