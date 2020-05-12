Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,783 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

