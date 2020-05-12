Abbrea Capital LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 686.6% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 34,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 575,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

