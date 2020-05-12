Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,223,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,087,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,779 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

