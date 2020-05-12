Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 2,448 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 789,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

