Fruth Investment Management Sells 66 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 686.6% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 34,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

