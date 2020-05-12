PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PulteGroup, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share
PulteGroup, Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share
Alexion Pharmaceuticals PT Lowered to $135.00 at SunTrust Banks
Alexion Pharmaceuticals PT Lowered to $135.00 at SunTrust Banks
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC
Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 21,401 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 21,401 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in American States Water Co
BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in American States Water Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report