PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

