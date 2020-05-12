Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Pentair worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $79,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

PNR stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

