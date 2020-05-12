Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 21,401 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 91,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.