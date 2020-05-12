Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

