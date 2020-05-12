BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.59% of American States Water worth $470,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

