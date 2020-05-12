BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.20% of Perrigo worth $471,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,971,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after buying an additional 120,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after buying an additional 90,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

PRGO stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

