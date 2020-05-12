BlackRock Inc. Purchases 933,884 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.49% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $495,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $239,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,061,370.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $230,900.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,767.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,496 shares of company stock worth $3,532,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.