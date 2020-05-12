BlackRock Inc. Sells 169,703 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,277,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of PRA Health Sciences worth $521,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.