Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.01 and its 200-day moving average is $281.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.