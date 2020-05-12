Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 343,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 282,088 shares in the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

