JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.