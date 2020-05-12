Wedbush Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 443,491 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.